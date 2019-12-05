VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police are asking for help identifying suspects after a robbery was caught on camera at a Vancouver convenience store.
The robbery occurred at the ampm convenience store off Northeast 164th Avenue in late November.
Police say four men barged into the store, jumped the counter, and stole several packs of cigarettes before running away.
Suzanna Long was working overnight when the suspects barged in around 2 a.m. The single mother says she has worked at several convenience stores for more than 16 years and has never experienced anything like this.
"I turned around, heard some noise, and there were guys jumping over the counter,” Long said. “I came running out, and at first I just yelled, 'get out of here', then I realized there were so many of them. Instinct just set in. I put him in a neck hold, which probably wasn't the smartest idea … then he punched me in the side of the head."
Long says she’s a bit shaken up after the incident but is otherwise okay. Now, she says she hope they don’t come back, and she says she wants to get on a different shift. Police say the suspects are still at large.
