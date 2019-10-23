Suspects at large as Portland police wrestle with uptick in bike room thefts

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are searching for three suspects they say stole thousands of dollars in bikes from southeast Portland apartment complex.
The incident occurred early Oct. 10 and was caught on camera, the video showing three people breaking into the bike storage room at the Ankeny Street Apartments.
According to law enforcement, the suspects used some sort of grinder to free some of the bikes. The trio was in the room for three minutes before taking off with at least five bikes, estimated to be worth some $10,000, according to police.
The company who owns the building says the criminal activity is an ongoing cycle, with them boosting security measures and the crooks then figuring out a way to get around it.
Portland police say they are getting hammered with calls when it comes to bike room thefts.
The bureau’s Bike Theft Task Force runs a bike registry and helps reunite bike owners with stolen bikes. They say they are working on ways to help prevent these type of thefts.
Police would like to speak to anyone who recognizes the people in the surveillance video at Ankeny Street Apartments.
