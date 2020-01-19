VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Video shows two people smashing their way through not one, but two Vancouver dispensaries early Saturday.
The pair slams through doors and display cases, costing the shops more than $10,000 in damages and a whole lot of product.
Surveillance video shows two intruders smashing through a glass door and moving fast inside dispensary New Vansterdam, located at 6515 E. Mill Plain Blvd.
The pair breaks through case after case – destroying at least six displays and grabbing as much product as they can get their hands on.
While they’re busy stuffing their backpacks, an employee is opening up shop in the back office.
Another employee pulls in for his shift right as the two suspects come out and take off.
“They stole whole bunch of product,” said Tran Du, manager of New Vansterdam. “Literally before this break-in, the same people broke in downtown.”
Police say the two were also spotted at Main Street Marijuana, located at 2314 Main St.
One suspect is seen using what looks like a gun to try and smash open a display case.
“They didn’t realize the cases were unlocked, but they still tried to pry them open,” said Adam Hamide with Main Street Marijuana. “It’s always scary any time there’s a gun involved, whether it’s a real gun or fake gun… We’re lucky that nobody was inside at the time. At the other store, there was somebody inside. Anytime there’s a weapon involved, things can go south really quickly.”
Police believe the thieves are a man and a woman.
Both dispensaries say they’re each offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.