PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two suspects were caught on camera attempting to steal a safe from a southeast Portland market early Monday morning.
Prior to 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the report of suspicious activity at The Corner Market on Southeast 32nd Avenue and Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard.
Surveillance video shows a white van smash through the storefront and then two suspects attempting to steal the store's safe.
The suspects were not successful and took off before police arrived.
"They kept wrestling it - they couldn't take the safe," said Bilal Momand, owner of The Corner Market. "They just left. All they did was cause all this damage, and so far it doesn't look like they took anything."
Momand told FOX 12 the repair bill for the damage done will cost thousands.
Police are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information should reach out to police by calling the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
