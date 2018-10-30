VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A day after an Amber Alert was canceled for a 4-year-old Vancouver girl allegedly kidnapped by her own mother to Mexico, two teenagers appeared in court in connection to the abduction.
Francisco Hernandez Reyes, 18, and an unnamed 15-year-old boy were both arrested Monday on kidnapping and robbery charges. A third man, Erick Garcia-Valdovinos, 18, was previously arrested on similar charges.
The three teenagers are accused of helping Esmeralda Lopez-Lopez carry out the abduction of her 4-year-old daughter, Aranza, by kidnapping and robbing a man. Court documents revealed the alleged accomplices bound the man with duct tape for over 12 hours while stealing his car and credit cards.
The court filings also stated some of the suspects went shopping for clothes to dress the little girl as a boy, and to purchase a car seat.
Police say after the accomplices successfully robbed the man, Esmeralda abducted Aranza on Thursday during a court-allowed visit at the Vancouver Mall that was supervised by a contractor on behalf of the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF).
Aranza has been in state custody since last year, police said.
Court documents stated Esmeralda was spotted later that day in Central Oregon with her daughter and another young girl.
An Amber Alert was issued Sunday in California, but later canceled at the request of Vancouver police who said they received word Esmerald may have crossed into Mexico.
In court, a judge said Francisco would be held on a $200,000 bail – citing the “amount of planning” that went into helping Esmeralda in the alleged abduction.
Francisco Hernandez-Reyes appears in Clark County Court on charges connected to the abduction of 4-year-old Aranza Ochoa Lopez. Police say Hernandez-Reyes helped rob a man’s car for Esmeralda Lopez, accused of then kidnapping her daughter Aranza and believed to now be in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/blXWMMgm5Q— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) October 30, 2018
A DCYF spokesperson also confirmed to FOX 12 the agency is now investigating how Esmeralda was able to leave the mall with her daughter during a visit that was supervised.
Police have said they are concerned for Aranza’s safety.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Esmeralda or Aranza is urged to contact police.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.