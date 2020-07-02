TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Tigard police are investigating after a woman says two young men tried to take her car near the Washington Square mall.
The men were armed with a gun when they tried to take the car on Thursday around 1:10 p.m. near the JC Penney store, according to investigators.
The carjacking attempt was unsuccessful, according to detectives, who believe the men went back into the mall through another store and then left the area on a TriMet bus heading for the Beaverton Transit Center.
“Despite an extensive search involving partner agencies, officers were not able to immediately locate the suspects,” according to law enforcement, who searched for the suspects with help from a police dog.
Tigard police continue to investigate and said no one was hurt. Officers did not provide suspect descriptions.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Aside from the past rioting, is the amount of crime in the Portland general area normal. Place sounds like a free for all. Only lived here 4 years from the middle of no where, sounds like being armed in not a right here, but a necessity.
Police are over worked and underpaid. Governor and city mayor's need to take note, stand up for tax payers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.