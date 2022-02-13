GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) – Suspects tried to burglarize a building, attempted to run over an employee and then got out of their car and ran after the employee shot at them Sunday afternoon in Gresham, police said.

Portland business owner's son shoots burglary suspect, calls on city to address crime PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A business owner in northeast Portland is joining a long list of business owners fed up with crime in the city and dem…

GPD said just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an industrial building in the 2200 block of Northeast 194th Avenue. An employee reported there were multiple suspects loading items into a vehicle. The suspects got into the vehicle and attempted to run the employee over. The employee fired shots at the vehicle, but the suspects ran from the car into a wooded area.

Police said it later received a report a walk-in gunshot victim from Gresham who arrived at Portland Adventist hospital, but it’s not known if it’s related yet.

Police did not say if there were any other injuries.