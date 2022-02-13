GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) – Suspects tried to burglarize a building, attempted to run over an employee and then got out of their car and ran after the employee shot at them Sunday afternoon in Gresham, police said.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A business owner in northeast Portland is joining a long list of business owners fed up with crime in the city and dem…
GPD said just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an industrial building in the 2200 block of Northeast 194th Avenue. An employee reported there were multiple suspects loading items into a vehicle. The suspects got into the vehicle and attempted to run the employee over. The employee fired shots at the vehicle, but the suspects ran from the car into a wooded area.
Police said it later received a report a walk-in gunshot victim from Gresham who arrived at Portland Adventist hospital, but it’s not known if it’s related yet.
Police did not say if there were any other injuries.