PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Suspects involved in several armed robberies in Vancouver and Portland were taken into custody Tuesday morning following a pursuit and crash in the Piedmont neighborhood, according to police.
Just before 8 a.m., officers responded to a robbery at Northeast Mason Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police told FOX 12 a 911 caller claimed they were robbed at gunpoint. The suspects left in a vehicle, which the victim was able to describe to officers.
Officers searched the area and were able to locate the suspect vehicle. Police said officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off and eventually crashed on North Lombard, just east of Interstate 5.
A man who lives near the corner of North Lombard and North Commercial told FOX 12 he heard the crash.
"What I heard was the police telling the people in this car – two suspects – they had to put their hands up," Matthew Lavereure said. "Police had all their guns drawn on the suspects."
The two suspects were taken into custody without further incident. Their names and charges they will be facing have not yet been released.
According to police, officers received a call earlier Tuesday morning from Vancouver police that a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle was involved in two robberies there.
The first robbery call in Vancouver came in just before 7 a.m. at Sea Mar clinic, located at 14508 Northeast 20th Avenue. It was reported two men in a red Jeep showed a handgun and demanded the victim's purse. The Clark County Sheriff's Office said the suspects left after the victim refused to give them her purse.
About 10 minutes later, a second armed robbery call came in at Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital at 2211 Northeast 139th Street. The sheriff's office said the two suspects showed a handgun in an attempt to rob a victim, but the victim refused to hand over any items and the suspects left.
Vancouver police officers later located a possible suspect vehicle, which left southbound on I-5 at a high rate of speed. Officers lost sight of the suspect vehicle and informed Portland police that the vehicle continued south into the city.
All lanes of Lombard Street were closed between North Kerby and North Vancouver during the investigation. The roadway reopened just before 9:30 a.m.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office's Tactical Detective Unit is working with Portland police during the investigation, which is ongoing. No additional details have been released at this time.