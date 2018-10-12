Three suspects are on the loose after robbing an employee at the BottleDrop Redemption Center in Gresham.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of East Powell Boulevard at 5:51 a.m. Friday.
Investigators said three male suspects robbed the employee, who was opening the business for the day, and got away in the employee’s car.
At least one of the suspects had a gun.
The worker was not injured. The car was recovered, but the suspects were not caught.
The suspects all had their faces covered, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gresham police.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
