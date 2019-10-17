PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A safety warning has been issued to families in the David Douglas School District after a student was allegedly robbed and threatened while walking to school.
In a letter sent to parents via email and posted to its website, the district warned that a David Douglas high schooler was approached by two men in a car who demanded money around 6 a.m. Thursday.
“The most egregious aspect of the incident was that the men threatened to shoot the student if they did not cooperate and then took the student’s backpack,” the letter said.
According to Portland police, the reported robbery occurred near the school.
“It’s pretty frightening to know that that stuff is happening so close,” said parent Sarah Singh, who lives near the high school and has a child in the district’s nearby middle school. “It’s crazy to me,” she said. “Especially a kid – like, it’s a kid walking to school. What kind of money do you think he’s going to have?”
According to the letter from the district, the student was able to get away from the two men unharmed and immediately told administrators, who contacted police; however, by the time responding officers arrived, the suspects had fled the area, police said.
Cops were able to obtain descriptions of the suspects and car, and even told the school district there had been a “string of similar incidents that took place” the same morning, the letter said.
Portland police did not respond to FOX 12’s request for confirmation of the descriptions and additional incidents Thursday night.
David Douglas also included these safety recommendations in its letter for parents and students to review:
- If approached by a stranger who asks your child to come with them, they should immediately seek the nearest safe location – such as a trusted neighbor’s house, a school, business or restaurant – and report the incident immediately to a trusted adult.
- Your students should avoid walking alone. Encourage them to walk with friends.
- Your students should never approach strangers or get into a stranger’s vehicle
- Be aware of your surroundings at all times
