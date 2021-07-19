PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for several suspects following an armed carjacking in southeast Portland early Monday morning.
Just before 1 a.m., officers were called out to the 3300 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue when a person reported their pickup truck had been stolen at gunpoint. Police said officers learned the victim was tracking the stolen vehicle through a cell phone left in the truck.
Officers followed updates on the location of the truck and found it near Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. Police said officers saw two men in the truck and two other men near it. All four men fled on foot into the neighborhood.
A perimeter has been set up from Southeast 122nd Avenue to Southeast 129th Avenue and Southeast Tibbetts Street to Southeast Powell Boulevard. The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) have responded since police believe the suspects are contained within the perimeter.
At about 4:18 a.m., SERT completed a yard-by-yard search of the perimeter and did not find the suspects. Police said incident commanders broke down the perimeter following the unsuccessful search. There was a shelter in place in effect for people inside the perimeter. That has been lifted.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information has been released at this time. Anyone with information about the armed carjacking should contact Portland police.
