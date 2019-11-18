PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are searching for two suspects following an armed robbery at a tavern early Monday morning.
Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to the Tulip Shop Tavern, located at 825 North Killingsworth Street, on the report of a robbery with a weapon.
Police told FOX 12 that at least two suspects held up the tavern at gunpoint.
The suspects fled before officers arrived and have not been located.
It's not known at this time if the suspects got away with any cash.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 19-396733.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
