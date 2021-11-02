PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who was found dead in the Lloyd District neighborhood last week.

Portland police detectives investigating suspicious death PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Detectives are investigating a suspicious death in the Lloyd District neighborhood.

On Oct. 26, at about 11:45 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to a welfare check at Northeast Lloyd Boulevard and Northeast 11th Avenue. Officers arrived and found 35-year-old Paul David Larson dead.

The initial investigation suggested suspicious circumstances. The Oregon State Medical Examiner ruled Larson's death to be a homicide.

No additional details have been released by police at this time.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466, or Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889.