PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has ruled a suspicious death in southeast Portland a homicide.
Police said on Friday, it responded along with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office to the area of Southeast Clatsop Street and Southeast 147th Avenue.
An Oregon State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined the victim died from a gunshot wound. He has been identified as 47-year-old Olance A. Upton of Portland.
PPB has not released any suspect information in this case.
If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0508 or Detective Anthony Merrill Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-4033.
