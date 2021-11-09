WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Detectives investigating the death of a woman whose body was found north of Banks in mid-October are seeking more information after learning that the victim's friend was found dead in California.
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded about 6 p.m. Oct. 17 to a body found in the area of Northwest Sellers Road and Northwest Linklater Road. Investigators believe 42-year-old Jessica Hart had been dead for at least two weeks before her body was found. They said her death was suspicious.
Investigators have since learned that one of Hart's friends, 32-year-old Syah Redbird, was found dead in Chico, California, on Oct. 7. Authorities there say Redbird shot and killed herself after driving to California from Oregon. Redbird, who stayed at various addresses around the Portland metro area, was driving a white 1994 Ford Ranger. Hart had been driving a black 2006 Saab soft-top convertible that had recently been spray-painted white.
Detectives say Hart and Redbird spent a lot of time together in Oregon in the weeks before their deaths. Both identified as transgender women, police say.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.