CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found on Monday afternoon.

At about 4:25 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a man found at a home on Southeast Chestnut Street near Southeast Park Road in unincorporated Clackamas County. He was later pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified and no other details have been released at this time.

