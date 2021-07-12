CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found on Monday afternoon.
At about 4:25 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a man found at a home on Southeast Chestnut Street near Southeast Park Road in unincorporated Clackamas County. He was later pronounced dead.
The victim has not yet been identified and no other details have been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.