Oregon State Police are investigating a suspicious death after troopers found a man dead inside a parked vehicle in Clackamas County on Tuesday.
Troopers arrived at the scene at the French Prairie rest area on I-5 northbound shortly after 7:30 p.m.
No other information has been released at this time.
