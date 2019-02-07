PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle in a parking lot on Southeast Division early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to a parking lot in the 13500 block of SE Division at around 12:27 a.m. on the report that someone found a body.
Medical personnel and officers arrived to the scene and confirmed a man, who has not yet been identified, was dead inside a vehicle.
Based on a preliminary investigation, homicide detectives have responded to the scene for the investigation.
Police said the Oregon State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
Southeast 135th Avenue from Mill Street to Division Street is closed during the investigation.
Anyone with information about the suspicious death should contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
