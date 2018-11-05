MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a field near St. Paul Monday morning.
The body was found at around 7 a.m. near Vachter Road Northeast and River Road Northeast, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives are investigating the death as suspicious.
No other information has been released at this time.
Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or has information about the investigation is asked to call Detective Myers at 503-540-8096.
