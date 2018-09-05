Police are conducting a death investigation in north Portland after a person was found dead inside a burnt vehicle Wednesday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to the fire in the 6200 block of North Marine Drive just after 1 a.m. As firefighters were battling the fire, they found a deceased person inside the vehicle.
Members with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Homicide Detail responded to the scene to take over the suspicious death investigation. Criminalist with the Forensic Evidence Division also responded to help with the investigation.
Medical Examiner removing the body from the burnt car in North Portland - will now go for an autopsy to determine cause & manner of death. pic.twitter.com/tKY8NomEuD— Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) September 5, 2018
Police said the investigation is in the early stages and no other information is available at this time.
Anyone with information about this investigation should call the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
