MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A fire that damaged an apartment in Milwaukie Thursday morning is being investigated as suspicious, according to Clackamas Fire.
At around 4:50 a.m., Clackamas Fire crews responded to the 4700 block of Southeast Boardman Avenue on the report of a fire.
Crews arrived to the scene and found a large amount of smoke and fire coming from a first floor apartment. The fire was quickly knocked down.
Only one unit was damaged, and no injuries were reported.
Clackamas Fire said the fire is suspicious in nature.
Fire investigators will be working with state and local law enforcement to determine the exact cause.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
