'Suspicious' fire extinguished at health food store in Longview

LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - Longview Fire is investigating an early morning fire at a health food store as suspicious.
Just after 3 a.m., firefighters were called out to a fire at Country Village Nutrition Shoppe, located at 1052 Washington Way. Longview police were first on scene and reported heavy black smoke and flames coming from the store.
Firefighters arrived and found an exterior fire. Other firefighters searched the building and roof for fire that had spread. The fire were quickly extinguished.
Longview Fire says the cause is suspicious in nature and remains under investigation. The total damage caused is not known at this time.
