SUV catches fire, spreads up shoulder of Hwy 14 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Flames burned through about an acre off westbound Highway 14 on Wednesday after an SUV caught fire under Interstate 205.
Crews responded around 6:50 p.m. to find a red Cadillac Escalade fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters said the fire had spread to the grass nearby, traveling up the north shoulder and growing to be about an acre in size.
A water tender was called to the scene but later recalled after crews were about to extinguish the grass fire with the water they carry on their fire engines.
The owner of the SUV admitted to firefighters that the vehicle has known mechanical issues.
