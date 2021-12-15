SUV crashes into Kelso home sending one person to hospital

KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) – Firefighters say a homeowner was thrown across his living room after an SUV crashed into his garage on Wednesday evening.
Just after 7:00 p.m. Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to a reported vehicle into a house in the 1300 block of South Pacific Avenue.
Crews found an SUV completely buried into a garage with heavy damage to the home. Responders used hydraulic cutters to cut their way through the garage to the SUV where they found the driver and his dog.
The driver was taken to a local hospital.
The homeowner told crews that there were 6 dogs staying in the garage and he couldn’t find them. Crews were able to search and locate all of the dogs, who were not hurt.
An investigation revealed the SUV had left Pacific Avenue at a high rate of speed, crashed into a parked Jeep on the outside of the house, then pushed the Jeep and itself through an exterior wall and into the home.
The force of the vehicles hitting the wall propelled the homeowner that was laying on a couch across his living room. He was not hurt.
It's not known was caused the initial crash.