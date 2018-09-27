WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - An SUV smashed through the front of a house in Wilsonville Thursday morning.
Before 9 a.m., the driver of the SUV, the only occupant, had to be extricated from the vehicle in the 7700 block of Southwest Thornton Drive, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters also responded to stabilize the home.
According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, people were inside the home at the time of the crash but no one was injured.
The cause of the crash is not currently known. This is a developing story. Stick with FOX 12 as updates come in.
