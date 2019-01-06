LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver was taken to the hospital after his SUV veered off Highway 101 near Florence and crashed into a propane tank Saturday.
Just before 1:30 p.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash at One Stop Market, located on the east side of Hwy. 101 near milepost 192.
According to OSP, a maroon 1997 Ford Explorer driven by 60-year-old Buzz Berry of Florence was traveling southbound on Hwy. 101 when the vehicle went off the roadway and through a fence.
The vehicle went through trees and shrubs and became airborne before crashing into the top of a commercial propane tank at the One Stop Market gas station. The SUV came to rest in the gas station parking lot.
The propane tank was ruptured, and Hwy. 101 was shut down for about an hour until the tank was empty. Nearby homes and buildings were evacuated.
Berry was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Speed and driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol/marijuana) are being investigated, according to OSP.
