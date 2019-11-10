SUV goes airborne, lands on top of vehicle and slams into home in Washington

WALLA WALLA, WA (KPTV) – An SUV went airborne, landed on top of another vehicle and hit a home in Walla Walla, Washington Friday night.
Police say the driver of a Jeep Cherokee was speeding when he failed to stop at an intersection, left the roadway, hit a large boulder and was launched into the air.
The SUV ended up landing on top of the homeowner’s car, pushing both vehicles partially into the attached garage.
Police say the man who was driving is getting medical help and remarkably, no one else was hurt.
