PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Sand in the hour glass is running out for nearly 40 food carts in Downtown Portland. The lot the carts are off Southwest Alder Street is set to be turned into a new high rise.
With a week left, there is a little bit of hope for those still looking for a place to go. Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly’s office has been working to find a temporary spot to move the carts to.
“Everyone is going to move on Sunday, so it is going to be like a big traffic jam in the parking lot,” Boom Crepes Co-Owner Bailun Sun said.
He and his wife started the cart. Their inspiration comes from their first date.
“The first date we went into the crepe shop in Cannon Beach,” Sun said, “we love crepes.”
The said they’ve built a good customer base and have enjoyed their sport of Alder Street.
“In the beginning, we were kind of worried you know,” Sun said, “because the main goal for us is to try and stay in the downtown area.”
Eudaly’s office is working on a plan to move the carts to an area around the North Park Blocks of W. Burnside.
Eudaly’s office sent FOX 12 a statement writing:
“As Portland continues to grow, surface parking lots will continue to be redeveloped, and more food carts will be displaced like the Alder St. pod,” said Transportation Commissioner Chloe Eudaly. “Food carts have become a part of the DNA of Portland, not to mention our tourism industry and local economy. Many of the Alder St. carts are owned by immigrants and people of color, and as we continue to face an affordability crisis, we have to start addressing the displacement of small businesses as well as residents. I am pleased that we were able to come to this temporary solution, and I look forward to continuing to work with Friends of the Green Loop, PBOT, and these hard-working small business owners to sustain our vibrant and diverse food cart culture in Portland.”
“This location is really important for the city, this location attracted all the tourists to the Portland, you know,” Sun said.
The possible new location would be temporary as these carts look for a new place to go. Eudaly’s office is looking at the move being a possible season thing. But add, they’ll evaluate and see how things go and are not ruling out the new spot becoming permanent.
