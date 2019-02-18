SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway closed near Raleigh Hills after injury crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway was temporarily closed Monday evening at Southwest Oleson Road near Raleigh Hills.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said at least one person was hurt and someone had to be pulled from the wreck.
It was not immediately clear how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash.
Drivers in the area Monday evening were asked to use alternate routes. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
