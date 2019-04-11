PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The pedestrian and bicycle path on the north side of the Tilikum Crossing bridge will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, April 15, and will be followed by another two-week closure on the south side path, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation.
PBOT says people walking and cycling in both direction across the bridge will share the south side path between OMSI/SE Water and South Waterfront/SW Moody MAX stations April 15 through April 26, and then share the north side path from April 26 through May 10.
The closures will allow PBOT’s contractor to connect a new segment of Southwest Bond Avenue to Tilikum Crossing/Southwest Porter Street. Work will include demolishing and replacing concrete walkways and bikeways, handrails, electrical conduits, striping, signage and signal equipment. Portions of the work are weather-dependent, and the schedule may change, according to PBOT.
PBOT says periodic night work will allow TriMet and Portland Streetcar service to continue without disruption. Read more about the Southwest Bond Avenue extension on PBOT’s website.
