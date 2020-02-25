WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A head-on crash temporarily closed all lanes of Southwest Canyon Road Tuesday morning.
Just after 7 a.m., emergency crews responded to an injury crash on SW Canyon Road at SW Copel Street.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said one person was entrapped and firefighters were working to get them out.
Beaverton police later said the involved drivers suffered minor injuries.
Southwest Canyon Road was closed in both directions while crews remained on scene and the public was asked to avoid the area.
Police said the road was reopened around 8:30 a.m.
The cause of the crash has not been released.
