SW Portland business tagged with graffiti

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some southwest Portland businesses are frustrated after someone spray painted graffiti on their buildings.
Last week, Play and Chase Dog Care on Southwest Barbur Boulevard said someone tagged the back of their business. Police say it appears the people were middle school-aged kids.
The business says their surveillance video shows kids getting spray paint out of backpacks after getting off a bus.
They are hoping those responsible are caught.
“This is a small business. We're a dog care business. This has to be fixed and it has to come out of somebody's pocket. That’s really the hard part: finding out who is going to fix it, who is going to pay for it,” said manager Brandy Littlepage.
The owner of the dog care business would like those responsible to clean up the graffiti
Police don't have any suspect information at this time.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.