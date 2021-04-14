SW Portland nursery offers tips on how to keep plants healthy during unseasonably warm weather

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It's been a very dry start to April and this week has been unseasonably warm, which means you might want to check in on your garden.
The "Kitchen Garden" section at Cornell Farm Nursery & Café in southwest Portland was busy Wednesday morning with people picking new plants to add to their at-home gardens.
It's no secret that gardening helps to de-stress, and with more people at home during the pandemic, it has become a popular pastime.
"It's been very busy because it's kind of one of the only things you can do during the pandemic is be in your own yard," Rachel Novotny, patio manager at Cornell Farm, said.
Novotny told FOX 12 the nursery has bene open year-round because they sell food crops, but says they did ramp up their online store for contactless pick-up. She says they did a lot of that last summer.
While that's still an option, she says a lot of people are stopping by to shop too.
"A lot of people are home so they're looking at their gardens. They've got kids that they want to do projects with now who are home from school, so we've had a lot of people come out to garden," Novotny said.
And if you already have a garden at home, you'll want to give it some extra attention this week. The weather has been unseasonably dry this month.
FOX 12 asked Novotny for some tips on keeping you plants alive.
"When it's drier and warmer, especially early, people are going to have to water a little more but when they're putting in new plants, it seems like we're trending towards a little warmer, hotter weather, you can put in drought tolerant plants, things that don't need as much water making it easier to care for in the years to come," she said.
