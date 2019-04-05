(KPTV) - A southwest Washington booster club is helping foster kids in the Portland metro area with a special donation.
The Southwest Washington Sea Hawkers Booster Club collected and donated $2,500 and 400 pairs of socks to the Boxes of Love Project, which is an organization that gives boxes of clothes to children going into foster care.
The Boxes of Love Project founder, Lyndsee Wunn, says this donation alone will be able to provide five boxes for kids.
"This box provides a huge amount of tangible items, but it also provides them so much more. It gives them a sense of value, a sense of dignity, a sense of pride, and it just really lets them know that they're loved and that they're surrounded by their community," said Wunn
"We want to give back to our community and make sure that our children know that they are loved and they have a chance at building a better future for themselves," said Larry Bevans, President of the SW WA Sea Hawkers Booster Club.
Boxes of Love Project says they are excited about the donation, and appreciate any help they can get.
To learn more about the Boxes of Love Project and the SW WA Sea Hawkers Booster Club, visit www.boxesofloveproject.org/ and www.seahawkers.org/chapters/wa-sw-washington/.
