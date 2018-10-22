BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA (KPTV) - A southwest Washington high school student has earned a perfect score on her ACT test, according to district officials.
Hockinson School District says Lexie Stucki, a senior at Hockinson High School, is among the fewer than .2 percent of test takers this year that scored a perfect 36 on the college entrance exam.
The school district says Stucki had taken the test once before and bought a program that analyzed her previous score to help her improve the second time around.
“I was pretty sure I did well, but did not think it’d be that good,” Stucki said.
Stucki says she spent about 50 hours studying and working on practice problems over the summer. She says her new score has inspired her to expand the number of four-year universities she is applying to.
