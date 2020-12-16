CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - With many students falling behind during distance learning, a southwest Washington educational service district is putting an emphasis on students' mental health.
Educational Service District 112, which serves Clark and Cowlitz counties, has launched a program it calls "therapeutic learning," which pairs students struggling with mental health with professional counselors.
"During their time at school, we help with kind of transitions. I meet individually with students and also help facilitate group work among students to kind of build in some therapeutic skills and some insight to kind of help them manage some the mental health challenges they're coping with," said Celeste McManis, a clinical social worker with the Spero Center, which provides counseling services to ESD 112.
Right now the therapeutic learning program serves only a handful of students, but there are early signs of success.
"We're trying to use really clear data that schools would be tracking, so we're tracking attendance, we're tracking engagements," said Sara Hatch, the program's director. "We're definitely seeing increased engagement, increased attendance."
Students involved in therapeutic learning are identified by their schools through their Individualized Education Plans.
The Spero Center hopes to expand the program in the coming months to reach more students.
