VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Patriot Prayer and its founder Joey Gibson are planning to visit two southwest Washington college campuses next week to raise awareness about ballot measure I-1639, which would implement stricter gun laws.
Following several protests in downtown Portland this summer that resulted in violence, however, many students are saying Gibson and his group are not welcome. Many times, Antifa and Patriot Prayer came to blows during those protests.
Gibson and Patriot Prayer plan to visit Washington State University’s Vancouver Campus and Clark College.
“I don’t want violence," Gibson said. "Violence hurts the movement, it hurts the message."
Gibson is talking about the right-wing group’s stance on Second Amendment rights and free speech.
He says visits to the two campuses next week are centered around ballot measure I-1639.
He says the group plans to hand out pamphlets and talk with students.
““We're totally against we don't need more gun laws, we need less gun laws, you know, especially if you're against fascism,” Gibson said.
The group’s potential presence is sending an uproar through the two campuses.
This week, student groups at WSUV sent a letter to the campus community calling for anyone who’s concerned for their safety to not attend class.
Chancellor Mel Netzhammer put out this statement:
Dear Campus Community,
I am aware that a rally organized by an outside group opposing Washington Initiative 1639 that expands regulations of firearms is planned for next Tuesday, Oct. 23 between noon and 2 p.m. on campus. I have also heard the concerns of our students, faculty and staff regarding this event. The safety of our campus community is my top priority.
Free speech laws prevent us from disallowing this group from coming to our campus, but we can choose not to engage. Here are some suggestions for Tuesday:
· You may choose to stay indoors while protestors are on campus.
· If you choose to go outdoors, we recommend that you don’t engage with protestors. Ignore them.
· If you don’t feel safe walking between buildings, ask a friend or walk in a group.
· If students choose not to come to campus Tuesday, I ask you to be in contact with your faculty members. I also ask faculty members not to penalize students.
· Faculty and staff, if you choose not to come to campus Tuesday, I ask you to be in contact with your supervisor.
Campus police will be present Tuesday throughout the rally. The police can hold demonstrators accountable if their behavior disrupts campus operations, which is prohibited by law.
I take this opportunity to remind you that WSU Vancouver stands against bigotry and hatred, even as we hold freedom of expression as a core value.
This event serves as a reminder of our continued work to reflect upon today’s issues, educate ourselves, communicate more effectively across differences, and support a more equitable, inclusive and brave WSU Vancouver in which we all feel we belong and matter. We are a community. We will get through this together.
I take the gravity of this event and its potential harm to our community very seriously. I will continue to communicate with you as we learn more about the expected rally in the coming days.
Not all students FOX 12 spoke with agree this is the right approach from the university.
“I don't see anything what they're doing could possibly hurt you I'm sure they're normal people that just want their Second Amendment rights,” Mark Prudnikov, a WSUV student, said.
Students at Clark College on Wednesday night took to the podium at a board of trustees meeting asking for the same thing.
HAPPENING NOW: students speaking at Clark College board of trustees meeting on Patriot Prayer presence next week - calling for excusal of class next week for safety concerns @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/g1z6VN6GEC— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) October 18, 2018
Here’s what a statement the college released Wednesday night:
On Monday, the Patriot Prayer group announced on social media its intent to come to Clark College's main campus on October 22 to express opposition to State Initiative 1639. However, as of this writing, the Patriot Prayer group has not submitted an application to conduct a First Amendment activity on college property in accordance with our policy and procedure, and no consent has been given.
As a public institution, we are a limited public forum, and as such, we need to provide opportunities and spaces for First Amendment activities. We have policies and procedures in place to ensure that those activities and associated discourse remain civil.
The safety and security of our students, employees and college community remains our paramount priority. We are consulting with the Attorney General's office and local law enforcement and we will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.
Gibson says he challenges students who are afraid of his group to have a conversation with them.
“I would say come out and talk to us and you'll see we're just normal people,” Gibson said.
Gibson and Patriot Prayer plan to visit Clark College on Monday at noon. The group will visit WSUV at the same time on Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.