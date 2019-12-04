WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A SWAT team responded to a home in the Garden Home area after a man experiencing a mental health crisis pointed a gun at deputies, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies initially responded to the call of a suspicious person at a home near Southwest Oleson Road and Southwest Washington Drive.
Once at the scene, deputies learned that man was having a mental health crisis.
The sheriff's office said the man pointed a gun at deputies and SWAT was called in to assist. It was not known if the gun was real or a realistic-looking replica.
Everyone else was safely evacuated from the home.
By 1 p.m., the suspect came out of the home and was taken into custody. Deputies said the scene was then secure and roads in the area were expected to reopen.
The suspect's name was not immediately released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.