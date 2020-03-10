CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Clackamas County SWAT team responded to the Mulino are a a man had barricaded himself and was possibly armed.
The man was taken into custody with the help of Portland Police Bureau Air Unit and the CCSO Crisis Negotiations Team, the sheriff's office said.
S. Howard’s Mill Road is closed between Blitz Road and Cinnamon Lane.
