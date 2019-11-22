CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) – A man who robbed a pub and shot a gun in a busy parking lot is behind bars, thanks to a K9 officers and SWAT team members, according to deputies.
The incident occurred Friday afternoon at the Lighthouse Pub at Greenhouse Square off Southeast 82nd Drive.
Deputies say Dustin Lee Henderson, 37, was holding a gun when he walked inside the pub, robbed the clerk, and left. When the owner inside realized what had happened, he ran outside and yelled at Henderson, who then turned and shot his gun, according to law enforcement.
Witnesses say the shopping center’s parking lot was packed at the time of the shooting. No one was hurt.
After a reverse 911 call, an armed robbery suspect is now in handcuffs thanks to @ClackCoSheriff & #K9 Grimm. Deputies say this guy shot a gun and robbed the Lighthouse Deli in Clackamas. Sounds like everyone is ok. #Fox12 pic.twitter.com/D3nPBmM0RA— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) November 22, 2019
The owner after Henderson shot his gun ran back inside his pub and called 911. He also checked his surveillance video and provided an image of the suspect to deputies. Neighbors working off that image reported to deputies they recognized the suspect as Henderson.
Law enforcement, including K9 Grimm, found a shoeless Henderson at his father’s house just up the road. Deputies say he refused to listen, so they called in a SWAT team to help arrest him.
Lighthouse Pub was also robbed by a man with a gun in January 2018.
Henderson’s criminal history includes six burglaries.
He is facing charges including robbery in the first degree, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon in relation to the incident Friday.
