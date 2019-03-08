SWAT team serves search warrant after woman shot on Umatilla Indian Reservation

NEAR PENDLETON, OR (KPTV) - A woman was shot early Thursday morning while sitting as a passenger in a vehicle that was being driven on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Oregon says.
The woman, a non-tribal member, was transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Hospital, then transported again by ambulance to a regional hospital in the Tri-Cities. FBI officials say the woman’s injuries are non-life-threatening.
The Pendleton Police SWAT Team in coordination with the FBI and Umatilla Tribal Police helped serve a federal search warrant on the reservation later that night as part of their investigation into the shooting.
The two occupants refused to exit the home, so the tactical team deployed CS gas, according to an FBI spokesperson. Shirleen Speedis, 51, and Seth Finch, 23, exited the home and were arrested.
Speedis and Finch were lodged at the Umatilla County Jail on outstanding warrants not related to the investigation, the FBI says. According to the FBI, the federal search warrant is sealed and no further information can be released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Umatilla Tribal Police at 541-278-0550, the FBI in Pendleton at 541-276-1433 or the FBI in Portland at 503-224-4191.
Tips may also be submitted online here: https://tips.fbi.gov.
