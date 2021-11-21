SWAT teams, officers respond to shots fired in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said its tactical teams have responded to a shooting in southeast Portland on Sunday evening.

PPB said its Special Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team are responding to Southeast Division Street between Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast 174th Avenue. It said East Precinct officers were responding to a welfare check where shots were fired by an unknown person.

It has not said if there are any injuries, or if anyone is in custody. Police said the incident is ongoing.

Neighbors told FOX 12 they saw several SWAT units and other patrol cars rushing toward the scene.

SE Division Street is closed in the area for the investigation.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

