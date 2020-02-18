PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An annual tradition took place at Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub in downtown Portland on Tuesday.
The annual ceiling sweep brought down $3,413.16.
Throughout the year, servers threw donations into the air and the money sticks to the ceiling. Then, once a year, they sweep it away, with the proceeds going to the Providence Center for Medically Fragile Children.
Kells matched ceiling sweep total, which was then matched by CARR Subaru, bringing the grand total to $13,652.64.
Since the tradition started in 1995, Kells has raised more than $300,000.
