VENETA, OR (KPTV) – Fire crews are battling a wildfire just outside of Mapleton in western Lane County, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
The Sweet Creek Milepost 2 wildfire was first reported at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday as separate fires that merged into one fire, according to ODF. The fire has reportedly burned uphill and away from Mapleton. It's unclear how large the fire has grown.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 “Go Now” for residents of Hadsell Creek Road, and a Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation orders for Sweet Creek Road residents.
EVACUATION NOTICES DUE TO FIRE:HADSALL CREEK RD. LEVEL 3 EVACUATION NOTICE - Leave Immediately.SWEET CREEK RD. LEVEL 2 EVACUATION NOTICE - Prepare to leave at a moment's notice. pic.twitter.com/rDQXUwPpaY— Lane County Sheriff (@LaneSheriffOR) August 31, 2020
A temporary shelter has been set up at Siuslaw Middle School in Florence.
For the latest evacuation information please go to www.lanecounty.org/news/sweetcreekfires.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.