PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Pickles will host open tryouts next week ahead of a game in Mexico against the Mazatlán Venados.
Tryouts will occur Aug. 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Walker Stadium in Portland’s Lent Park, which is where the Pickles plays their home games.
Pickles General Manager Ross Campbell says all baseball players and fans are invited to try out for the one open roster spot the team hopes to fill before the game in October against the Venados.
According to Campbell, the game will mark the first ever Friendship Series between the two teams and is expected to draw a crowd of 16,000 people.
Participants at Walker Stadium will compete in several drills to demonstrate their hitting, pitching and fielding skills. Pickles coaches and front office staff will judge to decide who gets to join the team in Mexico.
The winning participant in addition to playing in the game against the Venados will have lodging, airfare, and shuttle service provided to them.
The Portland Pickles are a collegiate woodbat baseball team and play in the South Division of the West Coast League.
