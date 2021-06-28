LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Sweet Home man was arrested after firing shots at a vehicle following a confrontation on Friday, according to Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a report of a man firing at a vehicle near the Calkins Boat Ramp on the Foster Reservoir east of Sweet Home just after 10:00 p.m. The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Paul Kizer, drove away in a Ford pickup.
When deputies arrived to the area, they spotted the pickup on Highway 20 and attempted to pull Kizer over, but he refused and continued driving through Sweet Home. He eventually parked at a home on Ames Creek Road. After a verbal confrontation, deputies arrested Kizer.
An investigation revealed that Kizer had a confrontation with a man and threw a rock at the vehicle as it was leaving the area. When the vehicle returned, Kizer fired shots at the vehicle, popped a tire, and left the scene.
Deputies served a search warrant on Kizer’s truck and found a semi-automatic pistol, magazine and ammunition.
Kizer was booked into the Linn County Jail for unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of reckless endangering, elude-vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the Linn County’s Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.
