LEBANON, Ore. (KPTV) - Sweet Home Police arrested a man Tuesday morning after a road rage incident in Lebanon where he pointed a gun at a car with a woman and two small children inside.
Lebanon Police’s investigation revealed that Sweet Home resident Kenneth Wayne Parker, 61, pointed his handgun at the victim’s car as she was passing him in traffic.
Police tracked down Parker at his home and took him into custody. Police held him at the Lebanon Municipal Jail and later transported him to Lynn County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and disorderly conduct.
According to the Lebanon Police Department, Parker has had a prior incident with them, but no criminal charges were filed in that case.