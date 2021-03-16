LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested following a child pornography investigation in Sweet Home on Tuesday, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives served a child exploitation search warrant at a home on Fern Ridge Road in Sweet Home, LCSO said. The warrant resulted from an investigation into the distribution of child pornography over the internet from an IP address in Sweet Home.
Detectives interviewed William Tyler Paul Maze, 30, who admitted to searching, downloading and sharing child pornography. Maze was arrested following the interview and preliminary on-site digital forensics.
LCSO said he was taken to the Linn County Jail and charged with 10 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. Additional charges may be added after a digital forensic examination of devices seized during the warrant.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Trenary at 541-967-3950.
