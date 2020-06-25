SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - A Sweet Home man found himself in jail following a showdown in court over masks and the man walking out of his court appearance.
The ordeal played out Wednesday morning at the Sweet Home Municipal Courthouse. The court is requiring everyone inside to wear a mask, but John Kulbeth said he refuses.
There are signs clearly posted around the building that state masks are required inside. This is at the order of the Chief Justice, the City of Sweet Home says.
Despite those warnings, Kulbeth told the court employees that he would not wear a mask.
“I said well, I’m not going to," Kulbeth said. "I have enough respiratory issues as it is, I’m not going to wear a mask."
Kulbeth was in court for citations of harassment and failure to stop for bus safety lights. The two court appearances were originally scheduled for different days, but the city says Kulbeth requested a change.
“He did call, and he asked to have those two separate dates for those separate citations combined into one date, so he only had to make one trip,” said Sweet Home City Manager Ray Towry.
The city says it informed people that they would have to wear masks before their court dates, so Kulbeth should have expressed any concerns over the rule during that phone call. Kulbeth claims that he did not know about the mask requirement when he arrived to court on Wednesday.
When the judge came in for the court appearance, he also told Kulbeth he needed to wear a mask, Kulbeth said. But, again, he refused.
“Finally, I just said, well that’s fine, I’ll just leave," Kulbeth said. "I was just trying to diffuse the situation. So, I told my daughter let’s go and we calmly walked outside."
So, the judge issued a warrant.
“The judge then issued a warrant for a failure to appear because he didn’t finish his hearing, and also for contempt of court,” Towry said.
Kulbeth said a police officer followed him outside, and told him the judge had ordered his arrest.
“I said ‘what? There’s no way,’” Kulbeth said.
Kulbeth said he shouldn’t have been in that situation in the first place, because he does not believe the judge has the authority to make a mask ruling.
“There’s no way on earth that a municipal court judge for a small court in Linn County can or should be telling people that if you don’t wear a mask in our court, you’re going to jail,” said Kulbeth.
The city disagrees.
“We believe that it’s appropriate for the court’s authority to require it,” Towry said.
Kulbeth said the judge told him that if he comes back to court without wearing a mask again, he’ll be arrested again and face up to 30 days in jail.
Kulbeth and Towry did have a meeting Thursday, which they both said was respectful. Towry said it does believe the judge is acting within his authority, but said if Kulbeth can provide contrary legal evidence, it would consider that.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
