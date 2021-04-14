SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) – A woman and her dog escaped a mobile home fire in Sweet Home on Wednesday morning.
Sweet Home Fire responded to reports of a mobile home on fire at the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park just after 6:00 a.m. The 911 callers said the fire started on the front porch and had spread to the home.
Smoke detectors had awakened the woman inside, and she was able to escape with her dog. No injuries were reported.
When fire crews arrived, they quickly put out the fire, but the home was a complete loss. The mobile homes on either side also sustained minor damages along with the homeowner’s car.
“With the rapid spread of fire, it is very likely that without working smoke detectors, this would have been a fatal incident,” according to SHF.
Sweet Home Fire reminds people of the importance of checking their smoke detectors. This should be done twice a year, and smoke detectors should never be left disabled.
